Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,662,962 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 5,295,664 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,444,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,444,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 574.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 2,661,833 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 273,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $147,318,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 408,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 139,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6%

DB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 3,663,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

