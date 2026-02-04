Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,207 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 4,163 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a diversified financial technology company and internally managed business development company (BDC) that offers a suite of integrated business services to small and mid-sized enterprises across the United States. Through its banking, lending, payment processing, payroll and human resources, and e-commerce solutions, Newtek seeks to streamline operations and improve efficiency for its clients. The company’s model combines traditional commercial lending with value-added services designed to support every stage of a business’s lifecycle, from startup through growth and maturity.

The 5.50% Notes due 2026, traded under the ticker NEWTZ on the NASDAQ, represent senior unsecured obligations of Newtek Business Services Corp.

