Terra Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Trading 97% Higher – Here’s Why

Terra Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 97% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.1269.

Terra Metals Trading Up 97.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Terra Metals Company Profile

Terra Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company explores in gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Dante project located to the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as GCX Metals Limited and changed its name to Terra Metals Limited in April 2024. Terra Metals Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Perth, Australia.

