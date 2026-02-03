SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 245,151 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 294,947 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SOS Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:SOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 31,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,305. SOS has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SOS Limited is a China-based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of water treatment, glycol and surfactant products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions for industrial, municipal and household applications. Its core mission is to address water conservation and pollution control challenges while supporting downstream industries with essential chemical inputs.

The company’s primary offerings include a range of water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants and scale inhibitors designed for use in power plants, petrochemical facilities, and municipal waterworks.

