Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,823,893 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 8,440,533 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,034,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSEAMERICAN SLI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,777. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.73. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Lithium by 734.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN: SLI) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium’s technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company’s flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

