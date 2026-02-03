Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. 17,229,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,756,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

REL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,222.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,983.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,301.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The firm has a market cap of £40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

