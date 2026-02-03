Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. 17,229,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,756,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.
Key Relx News
Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RELX has continued its 2026 buyback, purchasing further treasury shares this week — a sign management is supporting the stock and reducing float. RELX Continues 2026 Buyback with Further Treasury Share Purchase RELX Adds to Buyback Programme With New Treasury Share Purchase
- Neutral Sentiment: RELX updated its total voting rights (issued share capital ~1.828bn) — a routine disclosure tied to share purchases; informative but not a direct catalyst. RELX Updates Total Voting Rights to 1.82 Billion Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports say Anthropic’s new AI offerings have accelerated a selloff in legal-software and data analytics names — investors fear faster commoditization of specialized datasets and tools, pressuring valuations for companies like RELX. Anthropic’s new AI tools deepen selloff in data analytics and software stocks, investors say
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage explains how Anthropic’s latest models are specifically hitting legal-software vendors, prompting sharp re-rating across the subsector and contributing to RELX weakness. Why Anthropic’s latest AI tool is hammering legal-software stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary: FTSE and other UK data/software names pulled back amid AI worries and risk-off rotation, amplifying pressure on RELX as a data/charts/index constituent. FTSE 100 falls back from record high amid AI worries; gold heads for best day since 2008 – as it happened
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces and market primers highlight that UK “data champions” are under scrutiny as generative AI advances, creating headline risk and short-term selling pressure on incumbents such as RELX. UK data champions under siege as the AI revolution gathers pace: Alex Brummer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,222.50.
Relx Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,983.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,301.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The firm has a market cap of £40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.
About Relx
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
