Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 258,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,456. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,785.80. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wade Reece sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $59,575.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,575.27. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,398 shares of company stock valued at $476,448 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 185.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

