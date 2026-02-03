Shane Kapral Sells 616 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total transaction of $124,456.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,146.68. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total value of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $54,739.08.

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $54,376.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $52,435.76.

On Monday, December 8th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $51,412.14.

TKO stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $203.27. The company had a trading volume of 800,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $218.11.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

