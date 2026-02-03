Head to Head Contrast: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s 3.35% 4.99% 1.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s $710.55 million 0.60 $29.52 million $0.36 15.58

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Giggles N’ Hugs and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Portillo’s 1 7 3 0 2.18

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo’s Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

