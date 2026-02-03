Head to Head Contrast: Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO) and Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) and Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Yulong Eco-Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 10.68% 17.19% 6.92% Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Yulong Eco-Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 1 1 1 0 2.00 Yulong Eco-Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $10.15, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is more favorable than Yulong Eco-Materials.

This table compares Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Yulong Eco-Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. $527.09 million N/A $53.00 million $0.70 15.42 Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yulong Eco-Materials has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. beats Yulong Eco-Materials on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products. It also produces and distributes quicklime for use in steel, food, fishing, and chemical industries. In addition, the company sells and distributes other construction materials manufactured by third parties, such as steel rebar, plastic pipes, and electrical wires. It offers its products directly to other retailers, private construction companies, and government entities through a network of independent retailers and hardware stores. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A.

About Yulong Eco-Materials

EV Biologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. The company was formerly known as Yulong Eco-Materials Limited and changed its name to EV Biologics, Inc. in August 2020. EV Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

