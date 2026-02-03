Contrasting Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 3 3 1 2.71 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 4 2 0 2.14

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $22.36, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus target price of $305.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 2.19 $1.21 billion $1.51 14.90 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 6.39 $743.97 million $18.86 19.42

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.61% 14.33% 9.89% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $37.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 200.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

