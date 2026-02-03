Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 5,627,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,035. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in Corteva by 125.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,248 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16,474.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,294,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,280,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,041,000 after buying an additional 1,230,074 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 97.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,468,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,913,000 after buying an additional 1,220,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 588,708 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Featured Stories

