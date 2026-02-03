Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) COO Sells 3,413 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Dechairo sold 3,413 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $339,695.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,298.33. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.11 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 37.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,595,000 after purchasing an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 101.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 343,954 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after acquiring an additional 366,711 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Trending Headlines about GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain an overall constructive view — the firm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have issued buy ratings and raised price targets, which supports upside over the medium term. Analyst Consensus Article

Analysts maintain an overall constructive view — the firm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have issued buy ratings and raised price targets, which supports upside over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors still hold a large portion of shares (~62% reported), and several funds modestly increased positions in recent quarters — this stabilizes demand beneath the stock. MarketBeat WGS Profile

Institutional investors still hold a large portion of shares (~62% reported), and several funds modestly increased positions in recent quarters — this stabilizes demand beneath the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in the latest snapshot is effectively zero (the release contains anomalous values), implying little immediate short pressure — data appears unreliable and should be interpreted cautiously.

Short-interest reporting in the latest snapshot is effectively zero (the release contains anomalous values), implying little immediate short pressure — data appears unreliable and should be interpreted cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis pieces (e.g., coverage that pairs GeneDx with peers like Solventum) provide broader sector context but do not present company-specific catalysts. Analyzing Solventum and GeneDx

Comparative analysis pieces (e.g., coverage that pairs GeneDx with peers like Solventum) provide broader sector context but do not present company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares on Jan. 29 at about $94.00 (disclosure filed with the SEC). Large insider sales by the CEO can be perceived negatively by the market and likely contributed to downward pressure. CEO Form 4

CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares on Jan. 29 at about $94.00 (disclosure filed with the SEC). Large insider sales by the CEO can be perceived negatively by the market and likely contributed to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares on Jan. 29 at an average price of $93.99 (SEC filing / trade reports). Multiple recent insider sales by senior officers (including larger earlier sales) amplify investor concern about near-term executive conviction. CFO Insider Sale

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

