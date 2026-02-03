Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,814 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 2,161 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 16,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.