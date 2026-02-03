National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,737 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 417,491 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.52. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $151.29.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $382.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 59.12%.

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.