UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 15,214 Shares

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,200 shares in the company, valued at $193,682,258. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $451,710.00.

On Monday, December 8th, J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,760,750.86.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. 664,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,437. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 88.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

