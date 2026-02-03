Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.40 and last traded at GBX 110.11, with a volume of 70170563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 75 to GBX 85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 62 to GBX 71 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 to GBX 82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 94.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.34. The company has a market capitalization of £25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes purchased 20,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.45. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world’s largest IoT platforms, with 215 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 92 million customers across seven African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone’s purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

