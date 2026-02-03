Chad Smith Sells 3,097 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $83,804.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,420.58. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of BETR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 520,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,249. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BETR. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Better Home & Finance by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Better Home & Finance by 151.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

