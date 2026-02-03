Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Sells $44,060.80 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $44,060.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,632.80. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Jedrzejek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Tuesday, January 27th, David Jedrzejek sold 7,093 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $151,648.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 3,585,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,724. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,320,747 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $193,312,000 after purchasing an additional 342,009 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,457,702 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,564,000 after buying an additional 294,053 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 890,752 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,909,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 416,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,908,682 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $44,472,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.