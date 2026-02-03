Insider Selling: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells 5,880 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $178,222.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,984.64. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 23rd, Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 12,088 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $359,618.00.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. 2,588,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,623. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Life Time Group by 140.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,428,446 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 64,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

