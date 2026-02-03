Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 101,206,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 110,169,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Ondas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Rotron Aero strengthens vertical integration — Ondas agreed to buy UK-based Rotron Aero, adding heavy?fuel propulsion engines, loitering-munition platforms and UK industrial footprint. This reduces supplier risk for propulsion, accelerates entry into kinetic/strike systems and supports larger defense contracts. Ondas to Acquire Rotron Aero

Acquisition of Rotron Aero strengthens vertical integration — Ondas agreed to buy UK-based Rotron Aero, adding heavy?fuel propulsion engines, loitering-munition platforms and UK industrial footprint. This reduces supplier risk for propulsion, accelerates entry into kinetic/strike systems and supports larger defense contracts. Positive Sentiment: DCMA “Blue UAS” clearance opens DoD market — Ondas’ Optimus system received Blue-list approval, clearing major cybersecurity and supply-chain hurdles and enabling Department of War/combat-related procurement rather than just civilian agency sales. This materially expands addressable contracts and shortens procurement timelines. Optimus drone wins Blue List status from the DCMA

DCMA “Blue UAS” clearance opens DoD market — Ondas’ Optimus system received Blue-list approval, clearing major cybersecurity and supply-chain hurdles and enabling Department of War/combat-related procurement rather than just civilian agency sales. This materially expands addressable contracts and shortens procurement timelines. Positive Sentiment: New Asia?Pacific defense contract adds near?term revenue and footprint — Airobotics (Ondas subsidiary) won a strategic APAC government award to deploy autonomous UAS for national security missions, reinforcing geographic expansion and backlog growth. This supports the company’s raised revenue outlook and helps convert capability into contracts. Ondas Secures Strategic Defense Contract in Asia-Pacific

New Asia?Pacific defense contract adds near?term revenue and footprint — Airobotics (Ondas subsidiary) won a strategic APAC government award to deploy autonomous UAS for national security missions, reinforcing geographic expansion and backlog growth. This supports the company’s raised revenue outlook and helps convert capability into contracts. Positive Sentiment: Large cash position and upgraded guidance underpin transformation — MarketBeat’s industry write-up highlights Ondas’ pro?forma ~$1.5B cash balance, a raised 2026 revenue target (~$170–$180M) and a sizable backlog increase, supporting the narrative that Ondas is moving from a cash?burn concept to a capitalized defense integrator. That financial runway reduces dilution risk and supports M&A and production scale?up. The New Defense Prime: Ondas Buys the Kill Chain

Large cash position and upgraded guidance underpin transformation — MarketBeat’s industry write-up highlights Ondas’ pro?forma ~$1.5B cash balance, a raised 2026 revenue target (~$170–$180M) and a sizable backlog increase, supporting the narrative that Ondas is moving from a cash?burn concept to a capitalized defense integrator. That financial runway reduces dilution risk and supports M&A and production scale?up. Neutral Sentiment: Industry publicity via Drone Stocks Trend may widen investor awareness but has limited direct revenue impact — The New Money launched a “Drone Stocks Trend” feature that includes Ondas, raising profile among retail and thematic investors. The New Money Launches Drone Stocks Trend

Industry publicity via Drone Stocks Trend may widen investor awareness but has limited direct revenue impact — The New Money launched a “Drone Stocks Trend” feature that includes Ondas, raising profile among retail and thematic investors. Negative Sentiment: Execution and sentiment risks remain — Press coverage and analysis note investor impatience and highlight execution risks as Ondas scales a new defense unit; high short interest (~19%) and recent GAAP losses keep a portion of the market cautious and could amplify volatility if growth or margin targets slip. Ondas Blue List Win And New Defense Unit Test Investor Patience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONDS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ondas Trading Up 7.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $204,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 212,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,215.60. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,365. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

