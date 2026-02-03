Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR) Short Interest Update

Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,632 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 13,017 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global Infrastructure Active ETF Price Performance
RIFR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 3,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.90.
Global Infrastructure Active ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 98.0%.
About Global Infrastructure Active ETF
Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – Global Infrastructure Active ETF is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC . The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, Cohen & Steers UK Limited, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, such as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, medical facilities, government facilities and communication assets sectors.
