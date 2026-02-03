Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR) Short Interest Update

Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,632 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 13,017 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Price Performance

RIFR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 3,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Get Global Infrastructure Active ETF alerts:

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 98.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Infrastructure Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIFR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global Infrastructure Active ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $588,000.

(Get Free Report)

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – Global Infrastructure Active ETF is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC . The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, Cohen & Steers UK Limited, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, such as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, medical facilities, government facilities and communication assets sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Infrastructure Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Infrastructure Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.