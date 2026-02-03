Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,740 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 33,109 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtant Medical by 94.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 500.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xtant Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of -0.04. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

