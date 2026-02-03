Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.7970, with a volume of 148038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 1,105.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

