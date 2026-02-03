Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.370 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. 1,512,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $92.88.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 140,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.