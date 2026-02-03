Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.550 EPS.

The company reported a strong fiscal 2025 with sales up 3% , operating cash flow up 11% , free cash flow up 12% and EPS up 43% , and highlighted strategic moves including the acquisition of Aspen Technology and National Instruments and the divestiture of Copeland to build a cohesive automation portfolio.

Shares of EMR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,897,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $154.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.76.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.46 vs. $1.41 consensus, showing underlying profitability strength. Q1 Press Release

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

