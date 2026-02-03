Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. 17,271,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,756,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Positive Sentiment: RELX continued its 2026 buyback programme, purchasing 373,957 ordinary shares as treasury stock — a sign of management confidence and a direct reduction in free float that can support the share price over time. RELX Continues 2026 Buyback with Further Treasury Share Purchase

RELX continued its 2026 buyback programme, purchasing 373,957 ordinary shares as treasury stock — a sign of management confidence and a direct reduction in free float that can support the share price over time. Positive Sentiment: Earlier the same week RELX added to its buyback programme with a further repurchase of 375,735 ordinary shares, reinforcing the ongoing capital return plan and signaling continued cash deployment into shares. RELX Adds to Buyback Programme With New Treasury Share Purchase

Earlier the same week RELX added to its buyback programme with a further repurchase of 375,735 ordinary shares, reinforcing the ongoing capital return plan and signaling continued cash deployment into shares. Neutral Sentiment: RELX published an update to its total voting rights: issued share capital stands at 1,828,156,086 ordinary shares as of 30 January 2026 — a routine corporate disclosure that clarifies the share count after the buybacks. RELX Updates Total Voting Rights to 1.82 Billion Shares

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,222.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,000.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,314.22. The company has a market cap of £40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

