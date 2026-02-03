Short Interest in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Rises By 33.6%

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,546 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 40,077 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $575,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.58. 28,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,490. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $169.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

