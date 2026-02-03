Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 797535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.35 million, a PE ratio of 206.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.65.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vitalhub

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 148,700 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,345,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 148,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,735. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Also, Director Anthony Pius Shen purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,488.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

