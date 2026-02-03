NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 34,849 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.5150.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

