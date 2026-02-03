QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 570,449 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 663,172 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QVC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Stock Down 5.7%

NASDAQ QVCGA traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. QVC Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($9.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QVCGA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in QVC Group in the third quarter worth $116,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QVC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QVC Group by 4,761.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in QVC Group in the third quarter worth about $945,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QVC Group

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.

The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.

