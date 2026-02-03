iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 108220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.72.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $780.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Israel ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

