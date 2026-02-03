Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $62.2260, with a volume of 29802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $589.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

