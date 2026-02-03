John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $81.9210, with a volume of 9040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 117,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

