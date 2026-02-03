Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $29.5550, with a volume of 431852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CJS Securities upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In related news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $7,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,760. This represents a 48.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 154.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

