Short Interest in Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Drops By 26.6%

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,519 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 37,494 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:NCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 75,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Intercont has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.

Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.

