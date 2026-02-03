Short Interest in Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Drops By 26.6%

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,519 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 37,494 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.
About Intercont (Cayman)
Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.
Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.
