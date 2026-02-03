Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$114.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$114.60.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of IMO traded up C$4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$144.75. The company had a trading volume of 610,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,503. The stock has a market cap of C$70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$82.98 and a 52 week high of C$144.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

