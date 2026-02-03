National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.2%

TSE SU traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$72.85. 1,640,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.14. The company has a market cap of C$87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.59 and a 12 month high of C$74.03.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.55 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total value of C$2,711,550.92. Also, insider Troy Ward Little sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total value of C$545,395.71. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $10,208,871. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.