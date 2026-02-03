Short Interest in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Increases By 33.4%

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 598,737 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 448,661 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,121,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,121,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 601,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,500. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

