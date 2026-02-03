Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.66, but opened at $25.36. Pfizer shares last traded at $25.7460, with a volume of 15,210,619 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.