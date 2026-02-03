LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. LyondellBasell Industries traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.4120. 4,297,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,559,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 15th. Fermium Researc cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.05.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -235.19%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

