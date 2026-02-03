Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.5%

EOI stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 40,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of U.S. companies and may also hold preferred stocks and other equity securities. To enhance income potential, the fund employs a covered-call strategy by selling call options on a portion of its equity portfolio.

Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers select large- and mid-capitalization equities with the potential for dividend growth and price appreciation.

