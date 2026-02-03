MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 0.2% increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 49,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,273. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.