Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 0.1% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 72,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,810. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.

EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.