Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

PLTR stock traded up $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 78,783,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,605,063. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.70. The firm has a market cap of $377.41 billion, a PE ratio of 375.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

