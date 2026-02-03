ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,808,928 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 2,173,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,955,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,955,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $65.77.
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%.
The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.
