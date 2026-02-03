Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 466 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 579 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVIE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

