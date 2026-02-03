Critical Review: XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) & PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) and XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and XBP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -19.21% -2.56% -1.58% XBP Global N/A 7,889.88% 384.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of XBP Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PAR Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of XBP Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 1 2 6 0 2.56 XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PAR Technology and XBP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PAR Technology currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.91%. Given PAR Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than XBP Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAR Technology and XBP Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $349.98 million 2.69 -$4.99 million ($2.14) -10.84 XBP Global $142.77 million 0.63 -$12.37 million ($2.20) -3.50

PAR Technology has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global. PAR Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XBP Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Global has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAR Technology beats XBP Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and kitchen display systems, payment devices, cash drawers, printers, and other peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, such as hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services comprising inside and outside plant services, and maintenance of infrastructure and information systems; satellite ground system support comprising operations and maintenance, sustainment, upgrades, communications security management, anomaly response/resolution, process improvement, emergency response, and disaster recovery services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense, intelligence community (IC), and other federal agencies. This segment also offers various IC support services, systems integration, situational awareness solutions, and mission readiness support services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in New Hartford, New York.

About XBP Global

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

