Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Price Performance
NYSE NXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.14.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Company Profile
