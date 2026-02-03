Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Financial Contrast

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -3.12% -1.44% -0.95% Hub Group 2.82% 6.58% 3.97%

Risk and Volatility

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Hub Group 0 7 9 1 2.65

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Hub Group has a consensus target price of $46.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Hub Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Hub Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million 1.22 -$8.48 million ($0.02) -526.75 Hub Group $3.95 billion 0.78 $103.99 million $1.73 29.15

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hub Group beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

